Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/20

Markets took a turn for the worse into the close after what seemed to be a promising session. ARK Funds flipped and ended up lower for the most part. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 0.2% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 20, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 22,800 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 39,424 shares of Signify Health, & 411,596 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 26,243 shares of Intellia Therapeutics & 34,300 shares of 2U.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 7,800 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 49,800 shares of 2U

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 6,400 shares of AeroVironment & 92,738 shares of Kratos Defense.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 22,800 ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 18,029 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 39,424 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 23,903 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 50,061 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 172,207 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 411,596 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 61,494 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 29,921 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 26,000 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 26,243 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 34,300 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 7,800 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 94,219 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 49,800 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 6,400 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 92,738

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.