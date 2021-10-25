Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/25

Markets started out the week on a positive note, and many ARK investors couldn’t have been happier seeing Tesla have one of its biggest day’s ever. Across all ARK Funds, Tesla is the biggest holding by far and that was reflected in the moves of these ETFs. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up 3.5% on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up only 0.5%. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 25, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 2,085 shares of Amazon, 235,627 shares of DraftKings, 210,569 shares of Robinhood, & 220,517 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 69,610 shares of Somalogic & 67,105 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 78,058 shares of Pacific Bio, 103,155 shares of Twitter, & 12,731 shares of Roku.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 211,064 shares of Nano Dimension.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 179,300 shares of LivePerson, 25,800 shares of PagerDuty, 202,978 shares of Skillz, & 301,671 shares of Snap.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 21,327 shares of Blade Air Mobility, 73,417 shares of 3D Systems, & 354,204 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 2,085 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 235,627 ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 25,900 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 210,569 ARKF Buy PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 79,193 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 220,517 ARKF Buy SNAP SNAP INC 160,819 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,208 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 1,324 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 69,610 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 3,535 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 67,105 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,638 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 78,058 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 103,155 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 12,731 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 211,064 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 179,300 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 25,800 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 202,978 ARKW Buy SNAP SNAP INC 301,671 ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 22,021 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 21,327 ARKX Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 73,417 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 354,204 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 8,320

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.