Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 2.1 Million Shares of Skillz

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 2 million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Thursday, as the price of this ETF traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 2,112,856 shares of Skillz. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $21.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 24% over the past 52 weeks.
Here’s a look at all the other buys across ARK Invest funds:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|225,026
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|17,860
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|6,714
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
|4,790
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|2,122
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|2,112,856
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|28,280
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|14,943
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.