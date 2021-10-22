Investing

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 2.1 Million Shares of Skillz

Chris Lange
October 22, 2021 7:55 am

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 2 million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Thursday, as the price of this ETF traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 2,112,856 shares of Skillz. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $21.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 24% over the past 52 weeks.

Here’s a look at all the other buys across ARK Invest funds:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 225,026
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 17,860
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 6,714
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 4,790
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 2,122
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 2,112,856
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 28,280
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 14,943

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

5 Top Analyst Favorite Stock Picks to Buy Come With Big Dividends

