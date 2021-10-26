Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/26

Tuesday saw record levels for both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 but despite this run up for the major averages, ARK Funds gave back some of their massive gains from Monday. ARKG performed the best out of the group, down 0.3% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.0%. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 26, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 76,690 shares of Etsy, 50,053 shares of Robinhood, & 321,886 shares of Pagseguro Digital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 31,300 shares of Veracyte, 49,739 shares of Somalogic, & 26,180 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 42,575 shares of Roku, 575,942 shares of Robinhood, 948,826 shares of Twitter, & 426,782 shares of Skillz.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 455,118 shares of Nano Dimension, 81,764 shares of Niu Technologies, & 425,709 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 318,230 shares of Skillz & 17,698 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 9,573 shares of Blade Air Mobility & 7,362 shares of 3D Systems.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 76,690 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 50,053 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,204 ARKF Buy PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 321,886 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,656 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 31,300 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 49,739 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 18,200 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 26,180 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 14,525 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 42,575 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 16,618 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 575,942 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 948,826 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 52,895 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 426,782 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 455,118 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 81,764 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 8,486 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 425,709 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 97,718 ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 21,695 ARKW Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 318,230 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 17,698 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 73,528 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 34,198 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 9,573 ARKX Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 7,362 ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 17,838

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.