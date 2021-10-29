Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/29

Markets ended October act record highs and the S&P 500 had its best month since November 2020. ARK Funds were somewhat mixed on the day with one big loser. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 0.3% on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 2.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 29, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 2,182 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 10,117 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 326,371 shares of CareDx, 63,127 shares of Exact Sciences, & 74,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 34,200 shares of Intellia Therapeutics & 119,183 shares of Pacific Biosciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 76,612 shares of Markforged & 591,618 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 197,259 shares of Facebook.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2,182 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 10,117 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 326,371 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 63,127 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 74,000 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 60,632 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 34,200 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 119,183 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 76,612 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 43,026 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 591,618 ARKW Buy FB FACEBOOK INC 197,259

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.