Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/2

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq again reached record intraday highs in Tuesday’s session, this comes on the back of another round of strong earnings. ARK Funds gave back some of their massive gains from Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, relatively flat on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 2, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 115,695 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 143,500 shares of Adaptive Bio, 116,133 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, & 102,176 shares of CareDx.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 288,813 shares of Zillow Group, 71,000 shares of 2U, 125,658 shares of Pacific Bio, & 515,832 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 49,337 shares of NIU Technologies & 119,609 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 553,981 shares of Genius Sports & 405,757 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 699,500 shares of JD Logistics.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 115,695 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 143,500 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 116,133 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 102,176 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 23,795 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 288,813 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 71,000 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 125,658 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 515,832 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,442 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 8,800 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 29,846 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 49,337 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 5,511 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 119,609 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 13,340 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 231,028 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 553,981 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 405,757 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 9,281 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 18,200 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 699,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.