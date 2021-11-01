Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $63 Million Worth of Meta Shares

Chris Lange
November 1, 2021 7:40 am

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 200,000 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, on Friday, as the price of this ETF gained less than 1% in Friday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 197,259 shares of Meta. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $63.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the other ARK Invest purchases for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 2,182
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 10,117
ARKG CDNA CAREDX 326,371
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 63,127
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 74,000
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 60,632
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 34,200
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 119,183
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 76,612
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 43,026
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 591,618
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 197,259

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
