Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $63 Million Worth of Meta Shares

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 200,000 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, on Friday, as the price of this ETF gained less than 1% in Friday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 197,259 shares of Meta. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $63.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the other ARK Invest purchases for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ
|2,182
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|10,117
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CAREDX
|326,371
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|63,127
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|74,000
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|60,632
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|34,200
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|119,183
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|76,612
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|43,026
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|591,618
|ARKW
|FB
|197,259
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.