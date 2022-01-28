Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/28

Markets bounced back on Friday with a huge rally among tech stocks. This rally also helped push ARK Funds higher across the board. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 4.4% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 28, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 262,938 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 63,359 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, 35,220 shares of Verve Therapeutics, & 87,700 shares of Somalogic.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 1,953,643 shares of Robinhood & 59,920 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 131,015 shares of Markforged & 33,418 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 230,519 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 2,200 shares of AeroVironment.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 262,938 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 63,359 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 100 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 35,220 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 11,599 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 87,700 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 1,953,643 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 59,920 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 131,015 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 33,418 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 230,519 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 2,200

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.