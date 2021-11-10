Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/10

Markets pulled back yet again on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected CPI numbers—the worst year over year inflation print since 1990. ARK Invest funds followed suit with massive losses across the board. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with a 1.5% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, dropping 4.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 167,263 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 467,234 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, 52,175 shares of Intellia, & 15,989 shares of Verve Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 150,094 shares of Veracyte, 905,352 shares of Palantir, & 29,389 shares of Materialise.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 121,510 shares of Palantir & 16,580 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 224,988 shares of Palantir.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 167,263 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 467,234 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 52,175 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 15,989 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 150,094 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 905,352 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 29,389 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 1,000 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 121,510 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 16,580 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 224,988

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.