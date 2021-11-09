Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/9

The S&P 500 saw its first loss in eight trading sessions after having risen to record levels in the meantime. ARK Invest funds followed suit with losses across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.6% loss on the day, while ARKQ did the worst, dropping 2.5%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 43,559 shares of Adaptive Bio, 42,925 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, & 290,548 shares of Palantir.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 84,118 shares of Veracyte, 854,742 shares of Palantir, & 207,800 shares of Invitae.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 116,335 shares of Palantir, 55,036 shares of Markforged, & 237,673 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 158,350 shares of Robinhood & 222,350 shares of Palantir.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 28,697 shares of 3D Systems.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 43,559 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 42,925 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,667 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 77,868 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 70,000 ARKG Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 290,548 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 84,118 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 854,742 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 254,056 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 207,800 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 7,608 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 35,273 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 116,335 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 55,036 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 237,673 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 158,350 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 222,350 ARKX Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 28,697

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.