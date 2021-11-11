Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/11

For the most part, markets turned around on Thursday after two straight days of losses. The only major average not to turn it around was the Dow, which posted a loss of 0.4% on the day. ARK Invest funds followed suit and most saw gains. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 1.5% gain on the day, while ARKW did the worst, dropping 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 525,850 shares of Allogene Therapeutics, 32,251 shares of Verve Therapeutics, 535,023 shares of Schrodinger, & 87,800 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 258,910 shares of Signify Health, 2,028,407 shares of 3D Systems, 169,559 shares of Zoom Video, & 136,418 shares of Twilio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 6,120 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 36,284 shares of Twilio & 43,309 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 525,850 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 32,251 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 535,023 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 87,800 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 258,910 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 50,477 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 13,838 ARKK Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 2,028,407 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 169,559 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 136,418 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 6,120 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 36,284 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 43,309

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.