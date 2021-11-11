Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million More Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
November 11, 2021 8:15 am

A day after some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood scooped up more than $36 million worth of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares, a few of those funds were back at it on Wednesday. Specifically, three funds bought over 1.2 million more shares, as the price of the ETFs dropped anywhere from 1% to 3% on the day. Note that all three are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 905,352 shares of Palantir, ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 121,510 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) picked up 224,988 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $28.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The share prices of these funds are up between 25% and 42% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TOST TOAST 167,263
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 467,234
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 52,175
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 15,989
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 150,094
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 905,352
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 29,389
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 1,000
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 121,510
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 16,580
ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 224,988

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Out With 10 Top Macro and Stock Market Themes for 2022

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, PLTR, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Hard-Hit Dow Stocks Have Monster Upside and Come With Great Dividends

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Costco, EA, Etsy, Lyft,...

Earnings Previews: Affirm, Disney, Progenity, SoFi

Despite Massive Market Melt-Up, 4 Buy-Rated Stocks With Huge Dividends Are...