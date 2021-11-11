Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.2 Million More Shares of Palantir

A day after some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood scooped up more than $36 million worth of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares, a few of those funds were back at it on Wednesday. Specifically, three funds bought over 1.2 million more shares, as the price of the ETFs dropped anywhere from 1% to 3% on the day. Note that all three are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 905,352 shares of Palantir, ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 121,510 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) picked up 224,988 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $28.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The share prices of these funds are up between 25% and 42% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TOST TOAST 167,263 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 467,234 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 52,175 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 15,989 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 150,094 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 905,352 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 29,389 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 1,000 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 121,510 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 16,580 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 224,988

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

