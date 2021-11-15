Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $37 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

Chris Lange
November 15, 2021 7:40 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with almost 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Friday. The share price of this ETF gained about 1% on the day, and it is still up significantly in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 589,903 shares of Zillow on Friday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $37.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 22% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 32,572
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 21,500
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 450
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 6,917
ARKK Z ZILLOW 589,903
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,908
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 8,028
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 14,494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Buy-Rated Dividend Gold Stocks May Be the Perfect Protection Against Inflation

Read more: Investing, ARKK, Z, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for the Massive Surge of Inflation

Earnings Previews: Affirm, Disney, Progenity, SoFi

Despite Massive Market Melt-Up, 4 Buy-Rated Stocks With Huge Dividends Are...

Thursday's Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Disney,...