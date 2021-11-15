Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $37 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with almost 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Friday. The share price of this ETF gained about 1% on the day, and it is still up significantly in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 589,903 shares of Zillow on Friday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $37.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 22% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|32,572
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|21,500
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|450
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|6,917
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|589,903
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|7,908
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|8,028
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|14,494
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.