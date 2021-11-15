Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $37 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with almost 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Friday. The share price of this ETF gained about 1% on the day, and it is still up significantly in the last year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 589,903 shares of Zillow on Friday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $37.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 22% in the past year.



Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 32,572 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 21,500 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 450 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 6,917 ARKK Z ZILLOW 589,903 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,908 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 8,028 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 14,494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

