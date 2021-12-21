Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sold Nearly $14 Million Worth of Disney Stock

Chris Lange
December 21, 2021 7:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 90,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund is actually down a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 93,598 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down 20% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PYPL PAYPAL 12,376
ARKF INTU INTUIT 9,254
ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 51,041
ARKF Z ZILLOW 122,107
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 34,160
ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 61,200
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 23,830
ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 10,032
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 40,761
ARKQ TER TERADYNE 26,773
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 93,598
ARKX TER TERADYNE 2,770
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 2,642

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

