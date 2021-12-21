Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sold Nearly $14 Million Worth of Disney Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 90,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund is actually down a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 93,598 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down 20% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PYPL PAYPAL 12,376 ARKF INTU INTUIT 9,254 ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 51,041 ARKF Z ZILLOW 122,107 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 34,160 ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 61,200 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 23,830 ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 10,032 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 40,761 ARKQ TER TERADYNE 26,773 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 93,598 ARKX TER TERADYNE 2,770 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 2,642

