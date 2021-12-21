Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sold Nearly $14 Million Worth of Disney Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 90,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund is actually down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 93,598 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down 20% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|12,376
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|9,254
|ARKF
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
|51,041
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|122,107
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|34,160
|ARKG
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS
|61,200
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|23,830
|ARKK
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|10,032
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|40,761
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE
|26,773
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|93,598
|ARKX
|TER
|TERADYNE
|2,770
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|2,642
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.