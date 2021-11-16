Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 570,000 Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 570,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.



Specifically, ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 568,263 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $12.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 21% over the past 52 weeks.



Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 568,263 ARKF INTU INTUIT 15,931 ARKF Z ZILLOW 143,228 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 11,936 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 31,717 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 21,494 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 100 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 5,819 ARKK Z ZILLOW 471,622 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,232 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 2,662 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 77,042 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 90,817 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 12,356

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

