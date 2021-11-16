Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 570,000 Shares of Opendoor Technologies

Chris Lange
November 16, 2021 7:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 570,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 568,263 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $12.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 21% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK Invest ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 568,263
ARKF INTU INTUIT 15,931
ARKF Z ZILLOW 143,228
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 11,936
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 31,717
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 21,494
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 100
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 5,819
ARKK Z ZILLOW 471,622
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,232
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 2,662
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 77,042
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 90,817
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 12,356

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Back Up the Truck for Big Dividend Energy Stocks as Oil Drops Below $80 a Barrel

Read more: Investing, ARKF, OPEN, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for the Massive Surge of Inflation

Earnings Previews: Affirm, Disney, Progenity, SoFi

Thursday's Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Disney,...

Earnings Previews: Bitfarms, IonQ, Lucid 