Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $39 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold more than 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Monday. The share price of these ETFs were mixed on the day, but they are still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 143,228 shares of Zillow and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 471,622 shares on Monday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $39.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds up 20% or so in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|568,263
|ARKF
|INTU
|INTUIT
|15,931
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|143,228
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|11,936
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|31,717
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|21,494
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|100
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|5,819
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|471,622
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|20,232
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|2,662
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|77,042
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|90,817
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|12,356
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.