Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $39 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

Chris Lange
November 16, 2021 7:25 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold more than 600,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Monday. The share price of these ETFs were mixed on the day, but they are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 143,228 shares of Zillow and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 471,622 shares on Monday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $39.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds up 20% or so in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 568,263
ARKF INTU INTUIT 15,931
ARKF Z ZILLOW 143,228
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 11,936
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 31,717
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 21,494
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 100
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 5,819
ARKK Z ZILLOW 471,622
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,232
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 2,662
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 77,042
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 90,817
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 12,356

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

