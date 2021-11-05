Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $120 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

Chris Lange
November 5, 2021 7:40 am

A day after some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with almost 4 million shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z), a pair of these funds shed nearly another 1.8 million shares on Thursday. The shares prices of these ETFs lost less than 1% on the day, but both are still up significantly in the last year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,329,433 shares of Zillow and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 462,270 shares on Thursday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $120.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up 30% or more in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 1,431,572
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 1,100
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 41,700
ARKK Z ZILLOW 1,329,433
ARKK TSLA TESLA 26,203
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 53,075
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 16,326
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 24,600
ARKW Z ZILLOW 462,270
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 8,372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

