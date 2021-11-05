Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $120 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

A day after some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood parted with almost 4 million shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z), a pair of these funds shed nearly another 1.8 million shares on Thursday. The shares prices of these ETFs lost less than 1% on the day, but both are still up significantly in the last year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,329,433 shares of Zillow and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 462,270 shares on Thursday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $120.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up 30% or more in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|1,431,572
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|1,100
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|41,700
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|1,329,433
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|26,203
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|53,075
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|16,326
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|24,600
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|462,270
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|8,372
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.