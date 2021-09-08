Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 187,746 shares of Pfizer. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 54% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF STNE STONECO 31,881 ARKF Z ZILLOW 22,594 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 263,209 ARKF ETSY ETSY 7,712 ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 60,700 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 46,968 ARKG PFE PFIZER 187,746 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 261,144 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 71,951 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 640,033 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 23,000 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 2,791 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 192,885 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 140,500 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 88,850 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 48,314 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 174,564 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 88,714 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 14,101 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 54,000 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 32,352 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 37,000 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 235,181 ARKW ROKU ROKU 54,600 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 150,007 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 8,742 ARKX HEI HEICO 2,500 ARKX DE DEERE 8,084 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,216 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,553



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

