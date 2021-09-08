Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Pfizer

Chris Lange
September 8, 2021 7:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 187,746 shares of Pfizer. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 54% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF STNE STONECO 31,881
ARKF Z ZILLOW 22,594
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 263,209
ARKF ETSY ETSY 7,712
ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 60,700
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 46,968
ARKG PFE PFIZER 187,746
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 261,144
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 71,951
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 640,033
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 23,000
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 2,791
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 192,885
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 140,500
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 88,850
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 48,314
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 174,564
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 88,714
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 14,101
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 54,000
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 32,352
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 37,000
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 235,181
ARKW ROKU ROKU 54,600
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 150,007
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 8,742
ARKX HEI HEICO 2,500
ARKX DE DEERE 8,084
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,216
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,553


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 24,000 Shares of Boeing

