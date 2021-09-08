Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Pfizer

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on Tuesday, as the price of this fund was down over 1% in the day’s session. However, it is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) added 187,746 shares of Pfizer. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 54% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|31,881
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|22,594
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|263,209
|ARKF
|ETSY
|ETSY
|7,712
|ARKF
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|60,700
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|46,968
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|187,746
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|261,144
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|71,951
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|640,033
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|23,000
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|2,791
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|192,885
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|140,500
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|88,850
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|48,314
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|174,564
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|88,714
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|14,101
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|54,000
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|32,352
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|37,000
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|235,181
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|54,600
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|150,007
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|8,742
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO
|2,500
|ARKX
|DE
|DEERE
|8,084
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|11,216
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|1,553
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.