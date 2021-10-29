Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/28

The Nasdaq hit another record high in Thursday’s session, despite gross domestic product missing the mark, along with jobless claims. ARK Invest exchange-traded funds didn’t seem to mind either, as they pushed higher again. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.5% on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up just 1.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 28, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable sales in this fund: 485,026 shares of Pinterest, 15,695 shares of Sea and 16,280 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 220,022 shares of Nanostring, 134,368 shares of Iovance Bio and 30,871 shares of Veeva Systems.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 132,786 shares of Coinbase, 74,392 shares of Spotify, 49,498 shares of Tesla and 14,865 shares of Shopify.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is the one sale of note in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is the one notable sale in this fund: 741,008 shares of Peloton and 25,187 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The sale worth noting in this fund: 20,532 shares of Lockheed Martin.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 16,280 ARKF SE SEA 15,695 ARKF PINS PINTEREST 485,026 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 30,871 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 220,022 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 134,368 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 14,865 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 74,392 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 132,786 ARKK TSLA TESLA 49,498 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 741,008 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,187 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

