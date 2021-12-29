Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/28

Markets were mixed on Tuesday after Monday saw record highs for the S&P 500. It is yet to be seen if Monday was just a headfake for the Santa Rally. ARK Invest funds followed suit and tracked lower. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.4% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 28, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.



The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 151,508 shares of DraftKings and 14,500 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 134,000 shares of Invitae, 78,949 shares of Personalis and 33,000 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 54,872 shares of Veracyte, 53,758 shares of 2U and 50,318 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 69,408 shares of Niu Technologies, 49,000 shares of Stratasys and 16,793 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is a notable purchase in the fund: 24,900 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 31,973 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 151,508 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 14,500 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 33,000 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 78,949 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 134,000 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 16,000 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 54,872 ARKK TWOU 2U 53,758 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 50,318 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 12,454 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,000 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 128,857 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 6,900 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 44,000 ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 49,000 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 69,408 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 19,080 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 16,793 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 24,900 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 31,973

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

