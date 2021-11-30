Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 900,000 Shares of Robinhood

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added over 900,000 more shares altogether on Monday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained less than 1% in Monday’s session, though these funds are somewhat mixed over the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 342,346 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 572,717 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $24.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech fund is up 2% in the past year, while the innovation ETF is down closer to 3%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DSYFP
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|62,220
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|35,477
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|1,400
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|342,346
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|62,220
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|2,650
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|112,100
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|56,672
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|116,488
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|123,471
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|7,800
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|29,252
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|62,409
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|8,800
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|419,669
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|22,287
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|572,717
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|34,547
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|102,325
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|29,094
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|119,451
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|475,825
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|167,644
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|74,475
|ARKW
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|367,949
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|2,300
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|45,574
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|60,285
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.