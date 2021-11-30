Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 900,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
November 30, 2021 7:35 am

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added over 900,000 more shares altogether on Monday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained less than 1% in Monday’s session, though these funds are somewhat mixed over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 342,346 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 572,717 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $24.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech fund is up 2% in the past year, while the innovation ETF is down closer to 3%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DSYFP DASSAULT SYSTEMES 62,220
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 35,477
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 1,400
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 342,346
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 62,220
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,650
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 112,100
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 56,672
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 116,488
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 123,471
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 7,800
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 29,252
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 62,409
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 8,800
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 419,669
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 22,287
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 572,717
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 34,547
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 102,325
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 29,094
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 119,451
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 475,825
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 167,644
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 74,475
ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 367,949
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,300
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 45,574
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 60,285

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

JPMorgan Says Oil Could Go to $125 in 2022: Buy These 4 Energy Dividend Giants Now

