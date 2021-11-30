Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 900,000 Shares of Robinhood

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $25 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added over 900,000 more shares altogether on Monday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained less than 1% in Monday’s session, though these funds are somewhat mixed over the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 342,346 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 572,717 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $24.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fintech fund is up 2% in the past year, while the innovation ETF is down closer to 3%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DSYFP DASSAULT SYSTEMES 62,220 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 35,477 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 1,400 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 342,346 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 62,220 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,650 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 112,100 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 56,672 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 116,488 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 123,471 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 7,800 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 29,252 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 62,409 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 8,800 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 419,669 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 22,287 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 572,717 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 34,547 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 102,325 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 29,094 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 119,451 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 475,825 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 167,644 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 74,475 ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 367,949 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,300 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 45,574 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 60,285

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

