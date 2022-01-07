Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 2.1 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

Chris Lange
January 7, 2022 7:45 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Thursday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $15 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these ETFs were down on Thursday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 698,931 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,426,097 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $14.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 46% and the other is down 38% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 4,000
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 698,931
ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 44,628
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 25,739
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 59,000
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 101,895
ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 28,000
ARKK SQ BLOCK 121,727
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 430,339
ARKK PATH UIPATH 184,626
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 57,198
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 63,440
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 29,411
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 487,263
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 43,550
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,426,097
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 35,390
ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 89,164
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 42,300
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 32,533
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 20,101
ARKW ROKU ROKU 18,074
ARKW TWOU 2U 13,011
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 34,624

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Interest Rates Explode Higher: Buy These 5 Big Dividend-Paying Bank Stocks Now

Read more: Investing, ARKG, ARKK, DNA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Highest-Yielding REITs to Start 2022 With Big Dividends and Inflation...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/3

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Canadian Pacific,...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Exxon, Hilton, McDonald's, Nike,...