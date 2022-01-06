Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/6

Market futures were fairly positive on Thursday night in anticipation of the December Employment report coming out on Friday morning. ARK Funds had a rough go of Thursday, but Friday could turn things around with a positive report. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 0.4% gain on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 6, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 698,931 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 59,000 shares of Personalis, & 101,895 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 121,727 shares of Block (Square), 430,339 shares of Palantir, 184,626 shares of UiPath, 487,263 shares of Robinhood, & 1,426,097 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 20,101 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 18,074 shares of Roku & 13,011 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 34,624 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 4,000 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 698,931 ARKG Buy NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC 44,628 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 25,739 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 59,000 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 101,895 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 28,000 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 121,727 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 430,339 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 184,626 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 57,198 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 63,440 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 29,411 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 487,263 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 43,550 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,426,097 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 35,390 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 89,164 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 42,300 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 32,533 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 20,101 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 18,074 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 13,011 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 34,624

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.