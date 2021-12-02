Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $17 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were down sharply on Wednesday.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 485,075 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 995,250 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $16.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 26% and the other is down 11% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|25,964
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|25,714
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|151,274
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|26,840
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|450,594
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|485,075
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|70,279
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|78,197
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|250,000
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|52,228
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|39,998
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|132,250
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|251,411
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|66,987
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|995,250
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|45,325
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|64,300
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|100
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|315,689
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|150,906
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|123,400
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|33,372
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|35,426
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.