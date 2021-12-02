Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

Chris Lange
December 2, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $17 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were down sharply on Wednesday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 485,075 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 995,250 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $16.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 26% and the other is down 11% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SE SEA 25,964
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 25,714
ARKF TOST TOAST 151,274
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 26,840
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 450,594
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 485,075
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 70,279
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 78,197
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 250,000
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 52,228
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 39,998
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 132,250
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 251,411
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 66,987
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 995,250
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 45,325
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 64,300
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 100
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 315,689
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 150,906
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 123,400
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 33,372
ARKX VLD VELO3D 35,426

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Holiday E-Commerce Shopping Explodes Again: 4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Buy Now

