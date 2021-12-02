Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $17 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were down sharply on Wednesday.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 485,075 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 995,250 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $16.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 26% and the other is down 11% in the past year.



Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF SE SEA 25,964 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 25,714 ARKF TOST TOAST 151,274 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 26,840 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 450,594 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 485,075 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 70,279 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 78,197 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 250,000 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 52,228 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 39,998 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 132,250 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 251,411 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 66,987 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 995,250 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 45,325 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 64,300 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 100 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 315,689 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 150,906 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 123,400 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 33,372 ARKX VLD VELO3D 35,426

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

