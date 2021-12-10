Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1 Million Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
December 10, 2021 8:55 am

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly a million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs lost more than 4% on the day. Note that these funds are mostly down over the past year, with one big exception.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 245,247 shares of the robotics software firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 430,278 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) picked up 100,124 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 194,241 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $45.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. While the robotics fund is up around 12% in the past year, the others are down between 7% and 32% in the same time.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG PATH UIPATH 245,247
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 8,315
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 33,736
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 39,948
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 3,000
ARKK PATH UIPATH 430,278
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 164,886
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 27,900
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 223,347
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 49,861
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 100,000
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 27,783
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 4,455
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 100,124
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 58,300
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 43,948
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 5,637
ARKW PATH UIPATH 194,241
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 77,016

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

