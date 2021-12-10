Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly a million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs lost more than 4% on the day. Note that these funds are mostly down over the past year, with one big exception.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 245,247 shares of the robotics software firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) purchased 430,278 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) picked up 100,124 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 194,241 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $45.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. While the robotics fund is up around 12% in the past year, the others are down between 7% and 32% in the same time.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPATH
|245,247
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|8,315
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|33,736
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|39,948
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|3,000
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|430,278
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|164,886
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|27,900
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|223,347
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|49,861
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|100,000
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|27,783
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|4,455
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|100,124
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|58,300
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|43,948
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|5,637
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|194,241
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|77,016
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.