Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought roughly $7.3 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of this fund was down slightly on Tuesday.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 764,703 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $7.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Innovation ETF is down over 23% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCSLI
|TCS GROUP
|73,600
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|29,478
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|45,700
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|187,013
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|12,216
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|51,318
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|100,496
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|20,655
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|20,047
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|196,581
|ARKG
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE
|116,240
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|44,000
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|72,471
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|18,000
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|8,433
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|32,775
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|764,703
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|97,697
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|32,182
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|44,068
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|11,761
|ARKW
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|177,885
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|50,910
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|7,188
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|16,273
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN
|8,728
|ARKX
|MYNA
|MYNARIC
|4,707
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.