Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

Chris Lange
December 15, 2021 8:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought roughly $7.3 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of this fund was down slightly on Tuesday.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 764,703 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $7.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Innovation ETF is down over 23% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP 73,600
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 29,478
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 45,700
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 187,013
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 12,216
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 51,318
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 100,496
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 20,655
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 20,047
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 196,581
ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 116,240
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 44,000
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 72,471
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 18,000
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 8,433
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 32,775
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 764,703
ARKQ XPEV XPENG 97,697
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 32,182
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 44,068
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 11,761
ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 177,885
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 50,910
ARKW ROKU ROKU 7,188
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 16,273
ARKX GRMN GARMIN 8,728
ARKX MYNA MYNARIC 4,707

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Why This Wall Street Firm Is Still Very Bullish on Semiconductors for 2022

Read more: Investing, ARKK, DNA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Interest Rates May Explode in 2022: 5 Dividend Stocks That Can Thrive Next Year

Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Chewy, Micron,...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Goodyear, Honeywell,...

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Biogen, Broadcom, Cloudflare,...