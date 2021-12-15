Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought roughly $7.3 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of this fund was down slightly on Tuesday.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 764,703 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $7.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Innovation ETF is down over 23% in the past year.



Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP 73,600 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 29,478 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 45,700 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 187,013 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 12,216 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 51,318 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 100,496 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 20,655 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 20,047 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 196,581 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 116,240 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 44,000 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 72,471 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 18,000 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 8,433 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 32,775 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 764,703 ARKQ XPEV XPENG 97,697 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 32,182 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 44,068 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 11,761 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 177,885 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 50,910 ARKW ROKU ROKU 7,188 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 16,273 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 8,728 ARKX MYNA MYNARIC 4,707

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

