Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 8 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $87 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 1,525,065 shares of Ginkgo, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 6,739,168 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is up less than 8% and the other is up 17% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|41,819
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|179,161
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|120,419
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|303,876
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|600
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|1,525,065
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|75,862
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|103,497
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|42,060
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|77,800
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|325,861
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|580,632
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|57,511
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|17,763
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|6,739,168
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|58,153
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|148,623
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|106,782
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|81,700
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|15,528
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|13,256
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|31,367
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|103,245
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|1,022
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.