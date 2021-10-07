Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 8 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $87 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 1,525,065 shares of Ginkgo, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 6,739,168 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is up less than 8% and the other is up 17% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 41,819 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 179,161 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 120,419 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 303,876 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 600 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,525,065 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 75,862 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 103,497 ARKK TWOU 2U 42,060 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 77,800 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 325,861 ARKK PATH UIPATH 580,632 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 57,511 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,763 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 6,739,168 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 58,153 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 148,623 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 106,782 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 81,700 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 15,528 ARKW SQ SQUARE 13,256 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 31,367 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 103,245 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 1,022



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

