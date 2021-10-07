Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 8 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

Chris Lange
October 7, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $87 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA), as the prices of these funds were very mixed on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 1,525,065 shares of Ginkgo, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 6,739,168 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $87.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is up less than 8% and the other is up 17% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 41,819
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 179,161
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 120,419
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 303,876
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 600
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,525,065
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 75,862
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 103,497
ARKK TWOU 2U 42,060
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 77,800
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 325,861
ARKK PATH UIPATH 580,632
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 57,511
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,763
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 6,739,168
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 58,153
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 148,623
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 106,782
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 81,700
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 15,528
ARKW SQ SQUARE 13,256
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 31,367
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 103,245
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 1,022


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

