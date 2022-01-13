Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/13

The Nasdaq was absolutely crushed on Thursday with a loss of roughly 2.5% on the day, most of this was the Tech sector. As a result, ARK Funds felt the sting as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.2% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 5.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 13, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 69,300 shares of Concord Acquisition & 5,700 sahres of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 13,400 shares of Teladoc, 36,800 shares of Recursion Pharma, &30,121 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 56,736 shares of Compugen, 174,640 shares of Zoom Video, & 163,353 shares of Roku.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 12,171 shares of Aerovironment & 268,495 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 10,100 shares of Teladoc, 38,568 shares of Roku, & 39,116 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 69,300 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 5,700 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 13,400 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 36,800 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 30,121 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 23,700 ARKK Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 56,736 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 174,640 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 163,353 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 43,800 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 12,171 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 268,495 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 10,100 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 38,568 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 39,116

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.