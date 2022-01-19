Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 1/19

The Nasdaq is officially in correction territory—down around 10% from its peak—and it’s unclear where it will go from here. Although the Nasdaq is only entering this territory ARK Funds have been there for a while and Wednesday was no exception. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 0.7% loss on the day, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.8%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on January 19, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 20,126 shares of 10X Genomics, 43,159 shares of Quantum-Si, & 39,992 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 75,643 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 238,577 shares of Velo3d, 74,816 shares of Markforged, 193,524 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & 5,147 shares of AeroVironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: NO BUYS.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 9,987 shares of AeroVironment, 93,200 shares of Kratos Defense, & 22,573 shares of Mynaric.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 20,126 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 13,100 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 43,159 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 39,992 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 75,643 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 238,577 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 74,816 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 193,524 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,147 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,987 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 93,200 ARKX Buy MYNA MYNARIC AG 22,573

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.