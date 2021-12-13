Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/13

Broad markets dropped across the board, as investors are looking forward to the Fed’s monetary policy decision coming later this week. ARK Funds fell in response. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 0.2% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 281,269 shares of UiPath, 28,900 shares of Coinbase, & 153,843 shares of Toast.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 104,000 shares of Somalogic, 132,257 sharse of Shrodinger, & 307,492 sharse of 1Life Healthcare.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 78,600 shares of Stratasys, 130,745 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 29,549 shares of Berkeley Lights.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 16,800 shares of Vuzix.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 30,100 shares of Roku, 139,148 shares of Endeavor Group, & 21,955 shares of Coinbase.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 49,893 shares of Kratos & 22,439 shares of UiPath.
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|281,269
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|28,900
|ARKF
|Buy
|TOST
|TOAST INC
|153,843
|ARKF
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC
|260,791
|ARKF
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|21,074
|ARKF
|Buy
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS
|447,947
|ARKG
|Buy
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC INC
|104,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES
|132,257
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|69,924
|ARKG
|Buy
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS INC
|16,880
|ARKG
|Buy
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC
|307,492
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|66,129
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|22,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|24,600
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|2,200
|ARKK
|Buy
|SSYS
|STRATASYS LTD
|78,600
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY INC
|24,394
|ARKK
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|18,700
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC
|16,800
|ARKK
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE NV
|18,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC
|130,745
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|6,900
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|29,549
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|2,621
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|16,800
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|30,100
|ARKW
|Buy
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS INC
|139,148
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|21,955
|ARKX
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|1,500
|ARKX
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|49,893
|ARKX
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|22,439
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.