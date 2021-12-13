Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 12/13

Broad markets dropped across the board, as investors are looking forward to the Fed’s monetary policy decision coming later this week. ARK Funds fell in response. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 0.2% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 281,269 shares of UiPath, 28,900 shares of Coinbase, & 153,843 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 104,000 shares of Somalogic, 132,257 sharse of Shrodinger, & 307,492 sharse of 1Life Healthcare.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 78,600 shares of Stratasys, 130,745 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 29,549 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 16,800 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 30,100 shares of Roku, 139,148 shares of Endeavor Group, & 21,955 shares of Coinbase.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 49,893 shares of Kratos & 22,439 shares of UiPath.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 281,269 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 28,900 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 153,843 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 260,791 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 21,074 ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 447,947 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 104,000 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 132,257 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 69,924 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 16,880 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 307,492 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 66,129 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 22,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 24,600 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 2,200 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 78,600 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 24,394 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 18,700 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 16,800 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 18,500 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 130,745 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 6,900 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 29,549 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 2,621 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 16,800 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 30,100 ARKW Buy EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS INC 139,148 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 21,955 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1,500 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 49,893 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22,439

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.