Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/20

Markets were crushed to start out the week as concerns about solvency for a major Chinese lender have gained traction. Many analysts and strategists are calling this the correction markets have been due for after a particularly hot summer. ARK Funds like the markets took a beating on Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 2.0% on the day, while ARKK underperformed the rest of the group, down 4.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 99,460 shares of UiPath, 29,357 shares of Coinbase, & 61,263 share of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 43,400 shares of Beam, 92,253 shares of Personalis, & 284,700 shares of Somalogic.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 54,479 shares of Zoom, 202,238 shares of Signify Health, 43,679 shares of Roku, & 342,257 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 79,891 shares of Kratos & 147,987 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 3,543 shares of Zillow & 198,058 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 37,022 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 99,460 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 29,357 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 61,263 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 43,400 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 92,253 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 284,700 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 54,479 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 202,238 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 43,679 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 90,130 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 286,110 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 340,808 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 66,894 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 342,757 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 589,921 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 79,891 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 147,987 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 3,543 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 198,058 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 194,858 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 37,022 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 21,441

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.