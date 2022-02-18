Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/18

Friday saw a positive start to the day for the broad markets but ultimately ended on a negative note. ARK Funds took a beating on the day. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.0% loss on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 5.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 18, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 20,380 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 3,446 shares of Shopify, 40,384 shares of Sea, 598,524 shares of Roku & 49,961 shares of Roblox.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 24,876 shares of Xpeng, 179,903 shares of TuSimple, & 149,496 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 13,701 shares of Zoom Video, 7,099 shares of Twilio, 96,060 shares of Roku, & 15,096 shares of Roblox.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 124,633 shares of Archer Aviation, 94,010 shares of Joby Aviation, & 29,421 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 20,380 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 68,787 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 43,090 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,446 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 40,384 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 598,524 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 49,961 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 219,722 ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 24,876 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 179,903 ARKQ Buy TER TERADYNE INC 4,898 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 149,496 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 13,701 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 7,099 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 96,060 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 15,096 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 43,621 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 124,633 ARKX Buy JOBY JOBY AVIATION INC 94,010 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 29,421 ARKX Buy TER TERADYNE INC 1,361

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.