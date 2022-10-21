Additional Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 21, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
- AT&T (T) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $21
- GFL Environmental (GFL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $32.50.
- Juniper Networks (JNPR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $37
- Moderna (MRNA) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at SVB Leerink; tgt lowered to $101
- SAP SE (SAP) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
Downgrades:
- CVB Financial (CVBF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32
- Equifax (EFX) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $158
- First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $30
- Immunic (IMUX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $5
- Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $57
- Robert Half (RHI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $76
- Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $9
- Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11
- Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt lowered to $10
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $265
- Under Armour (UAA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $8
- Zymeworks (ZYME) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $8
Others:
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $10
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5
- Ormat Tech (ORA) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $91
- Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $66
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $220
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $16
- Revolution Medicines (RVMD) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $30
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $2.50
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $14
- Sol-Gel (SLGL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $5.50
- Tenable (TENB) resumed with a Hold at Berenberg; tgt $32
- Teva Pharma (TEVA) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $10
- Univar Solutions (UNVR) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31
- Viatris (VTRS) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $11
- Xeris Biopharma (XERS) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $4
- Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $160
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.