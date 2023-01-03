Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 3

Upgrades:

> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $22

> Allegion (ALLE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $128

> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $290

> Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $78

> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $41

> CACI Intl (CACI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $355

> Coty (COTY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $10

> Credicorp LTD (BAP) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $156

> CRH Plc. (CRH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn

> Healthpeak (PEAK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $29

> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $27

> Intevac (IVAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $9

> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $24

> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $170

> Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18

> National Retail Properties (NNN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $52

> PayPal (PYPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $95

> Twist Bioscience (TWST) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $36

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $68

> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $154

> Wynn Resorts (WYNN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $101

Downgrades:

> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $58

> Apollo Global Management (APO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $77

> Arvinas (ARVN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $49

> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55

> Blue Owl Capital (OWL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $13

> Carlyle Group (CG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $36

> Cigna (CI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $355

> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $45

> CVS Health (CVS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $100

> Douglas Emmett (DEI) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13

> Fox Corporation (FOXA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $28

> Futu Holdings (FUTU) downgraded to Reduce from Buy at CLSA; tgt $43

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $87

> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Health Catalyst (HCAT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $11

> Illinois Tool (ITW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt lowered to $220

> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $17

> Informatica (INFA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $18

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $31

> Kilroy Realty (KRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $39

> Life Storage (LSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $97

> Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $5

> M&T Bank (MTB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $194

> Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $45

> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $69

> Parsons (PSN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $40

> PG&E (PCG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $17

> Pulmonx (LUNG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8

> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $30

> SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Science Applications (SAIC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $114

> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> T-Mobile US (TMUS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $130

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $59

Others:

> Kraft Heinz (KHC) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $43

> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $75

> OraSure (OSUR) resumed with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $5

> Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $6.50

> Supernus Pharma (SUPN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $45

> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $41