Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 3

Upgrades:
> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $22
> Allegion (ALLE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $128
> Becton Dickinson (BDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $290
> Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $78
> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $41
> CACI Intl (CACI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $355
> Coty (COTY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $10
> Credicorp LTD (BAP) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Itau BBA; tgt $156
> CRH Plc. (CRH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
> Healthpeak (PEAK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $29
> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $27
> Intevac (IVAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $9
> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $24
> M&T Bank (MTB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $170
> Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18
> National Retail Properties (NNN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $52
> PayPal (PYPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $95
> Twist Bioscience (TWST) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $36
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $68
> Universal Health (UHS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $154
> Wynn Resorts (WYNN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $101
Downgrades:
> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $58
> Apollo Global Management (APO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $77
> Arvinas (ARVN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $49
> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55
> Blue Owl Capital (OWL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $13
> Carlyle Group (CG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $36
> Cigna (CI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $355
> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $45
> CVS Health (CVS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $100
> Douglas Emmett (DEI) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13
> Fox Corporation (FOXA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $28
> Futu Holdings (FUTU) downgraded to Reduce from Buy at CLSA; tgt $43
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $87
> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Health Catalyst (HCAT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $11
> Illinois Tool (ITW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt lowered to $220
> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $17
> Informatica (INFA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $18
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $31
> Kilroy Realty (KRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $39
> Life Storage (LSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $97
> Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $5
> M&T Bank (MTB) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $194
> Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $45
> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $69
> Parsons (PSN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $40
> PG&E (PCG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $17
> Pulmonx (LUNG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8
> Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $30
> SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> Science Applications (SAIC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $114
> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> T-Mobile US (TMUS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $130
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $59
Others:
> Kraft Heinz (KHC) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $43
> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $75
> OraSure (OSUR) resumed with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $5
> Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $6.50
> Supernus Pharma (SUPN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $45
> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $41
