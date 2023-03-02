First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 2

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $140
> MarketAxess (MKTX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $403
> Sandstorm Gold (SAND) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $6.50
> Holdings (UWMC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $4
Downgrades:
> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $55
> ON Semiconductor (ON) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Shinhan Financial (SHG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $32.31
> Stellus Capital (SCM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Woori Financial (WF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $31.15
Others:
> Advanced Micro (AMD) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $100
> Array Tech (ARRY) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $26
> Broadcom (AVGO) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $31
> Intel (INTC) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $30
> Marvell (MRVL) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $54
> Micron (MU) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $70
> Moderna (MRNA) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $200
> NVIDIA (NVDA) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $290
> Qorvo (QRVO) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $120
> Qualcomm (QCOM) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Skyworks (SWKS) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $10
> Western Digital (WDC) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $46
