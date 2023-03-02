First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 2

Upgrades:

> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $140

> MarketAxess (MKTX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $403

> Sandstorm Gold (SAND) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $6.50

> Holdings (UWMC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $4

Downgrades:

> Focus Financial (FOCS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $55

> ON Semiconductor (ON) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Shinhan Financial (SHG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $32.31

> Stellus Capital (SCM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Woori Financial (WF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $31.15

Others:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $100

> Array Tech (ARRY) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $26

> Broadcom (AVGO) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $31

> Intel (INTC) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $30

> Marvell (MRVL) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $54

> Micron (MU) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $70

> Moderna (MRNA) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $200

> NVIDIA (NVDA) assumed with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $290

> Qorvo (QRVO) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $120

> Qualcomm (QCOM) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Skyworks (SWKS) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Stagwell (STGW) initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt $10

> Western Digital (WDC) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $46