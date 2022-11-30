Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, November 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $11

> Con Edison (ED) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities

> Cooper (COO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $375

> SoundHound AI (SOUN) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

> Swisscom (SCMWY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> ABB Ltd (ABB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Antero Resources (AR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street; tgt lowered to $10

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10

> Civista Bancshares (CIVB) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $27

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $120

> IMI PLC (IMIAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Legrand SA (LGRDY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> LPL Financial (LPLA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $239

> Methanex (MEOH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $45

> MillerKnoll (MLKN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $93

> PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jones Trading

> Proximus (BGAOY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Solid Power (SLDP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $5

> Steelcase (SCS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> AerSale (ASLE) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $21

> American States Water (AWR) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $92

> AppLovin (APP) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $14

> Choice Hotels (CHH) initiated with a Sell at Redburn

> DocuSign (DOCU) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $50

> Fisker (FSR) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $15

> Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $1.75

> Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $6

> Hilton (HLT) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> Hyatt Hotels (H) initiated with a Buy at Redburn

> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $80

> Kimball (KBAL) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $80

> LCNB (LCNB) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $19

> Leonardo DRS (DRS) initiated with a Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $14

> LSB Industries (LXU) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $20

> Lucid Group (LCID) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $12

> Marriott (MAR) initiated with a Sell at Redburn

> POINT Biopharma (PNT) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $14

> Polaris Industries (PII) initiated with a Neutral at MKM Partners; tgt $117

> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $35

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities

> Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading

> SJW (SJW) initiated with a Buy at UBS

> Tricon Residential (TCN) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> West Pharm (WST) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $250

> XPO Logistics (XPO) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $42

