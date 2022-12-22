First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 22

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Helen of Troy (HELE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $126
Downgrades:
> Celularity (CELU) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Jefferies (JEF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $37
> Nkarta (NKTX) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
Others:
> Alcon (ALC) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $85
> Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $4
> Boston Scientific (BSX) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $52
> Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $35
> ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Cooper (COO) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $375
> dLocal Limited (DLO) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $18
> Getty Images (GETY) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $6
> Glaukos (GKOS) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $48
> Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $8
> Ivanhoe Electric (IE) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $14
> KLX Energy Services (KLXE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $30
> Markel Corp (MKL) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $1550
> Parsons (PSN) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $50
> Procore Technologies (PCOR) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $70
> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3
