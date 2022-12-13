Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> First Hawaiian (FHB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $26
> Molina Healthcare (MOH) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $388
> Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30
> Pfizer (PFE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $60
> Playtika (PLTK) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $9
Downgrades:
> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85
> easyJet (ESYJY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> KeyCorp (KEY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17
> Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $30
> MultiPlan (MPLN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $2
> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $58
> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $19
> nVent Electric (NVT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI
> Premier Financial (PFC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32
> Rio Tinto (RIO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
> Trimble (TRMB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $13.50
Others:
> Adyen (ADYYF) with a Buy at Jefferies
> Arcellx (ACLX) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $37
> ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $14
> FormFactor (FORM) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $33
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $85
> Jabil (JBL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $76
> Lumentum (LITE) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $50
> Mondee Holdings (MOND) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $12
> MSCI (MSCI) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $580
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $70
> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $1.50
> PayPal (PYPL) assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $85
> Sanofi (SNY) resumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> SIGNA Sports United (SSU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $6.20
> Squarespace (SQSP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $21
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> UMH Properties (UMH) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $21
> Zillow (ZG) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50
