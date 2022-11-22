Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Denbury (DEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $108
> Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt raised to $12
> Neogen (NEOG) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair
> Repsol SA (REPYY) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Sensata Tech (ST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $54
> SSE (SSEZY) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $58
> Verbund AG (OEZVY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $54
Downgrades:
> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $12
> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS
> Sea Limited (SE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $60
> STAG Industrial (STAG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $34
> Swiss Re (SSREY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Vodafone PLC (VOD) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Vroom (VRM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $2
> Wayfair (W) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $38
> Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10
Others:
> 2U (TWOU) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $8
> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Costco (COST) added to US 1 List at BofA Securities
> Critical Elements (CRECF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
> Everest Re (RE) removed from US 1 list at BofA Securities
> Hyliion (HYLN) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $4
> Natl Instruments (NATI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $50
> Ormat Tech (ORA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $92
> PowerSchool (PWSC) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $23
> Procter & Gamble (PG) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $156
> Raymond James (RJF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $127
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $21
> Silk Road Medical (SILK) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $60
> Stifel Financial (SF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $66
> Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $6
> Upland Software (UPLD) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $8
> Wag! Group (PET) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $5
> Wallbox (WBX) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $16
