Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Denbury (DEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $108

> Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt raised to $12

> Neogen (NEOG) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair

> Repsol SA (REPYY) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Sensata Tech (ST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $54

> SSE (SSEZY) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $58

> Verbund AG (OEZVY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $54

Downgrades:

> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $12

> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS

> Sea Limited (SE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $60

> STAG Industrial (STAG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $34

> Swiss Re (SSREY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Vodafone PLC (VOD) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Vroom (VRM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $2

> Wayfair (W) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $38

> Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $10

Others:

> 2U (TWOU) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $8

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Costco (COST) added to US 1 List at BofA Securities

> Critical Elements (CRECF) resumed with a Buy at Stifel

> Everest Re (RE) removed from US 1 list at BofA Securities

> Hyliion (HYLN) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $4

> Natl Instruments (NATI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $50

> Ormat Tech (ORA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $92

> PowerSchool (PWSC) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $23

> Procter & Gamble (PG) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $156

> Raymond James (RJF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $127

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $21

> Silk Road Medical (SILK) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $60

> Stifel Financial (SF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $66

> Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $6

> Upland Software (UPLD) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $8

> Wag! Group (PET) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $5

> Wallbox (WBX) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $16

