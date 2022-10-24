Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 24, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
- ANSYS (ANSS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $270
- Avis Budget (CAR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $231
- ServiceNow (NOW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim
- AT&T (T) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $24
- HEICO (HEI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $175
- Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $30
- Suzano S.A. (SUZ) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
- Teladoc (TDOC) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim
- Texas Instruments (TXN) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $150
- Visteon (VC) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $129
- Wolfspeed (WOLF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $160
Downgrades:
- Analog Devices (ADI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $140
- Danaher (DHR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $325
- FedEx (FDX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $160
- Green Plains (GPRE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $31
- MDU Resources (MDU) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $26
- The Aaron’s Company (AAN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $6.50
- Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
- Baidu (BIDU) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $90
- CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $20
- CapStar Financial (CSTR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $19
- Chevron (CVX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $177
- CNH Industrial (CNHI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12.14
- Continental Resources (CLR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Neutral from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $6.10
- Huntington Banc (HBAN) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt raised to $16
- Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
- MorphoSys (MOR) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $150
- NovoCure (NVCR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $70
- NXP Semi (NXPI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $140
- Qorvo (QRVO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $90
- Silicon Labs (SLAB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $95
- Southern (SO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $59
- Tattooed Chef (TTCF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $4.50
- Tremor (TRMR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $100
Others:
- Advanced Micro (AMD) initiated with a Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $60
- Flywire (FLYW) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $25
- Intel (INTC) initiated with a Reduce at HSBC Securities; tgt $23
- R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $25
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) initiated with a Buy at DBS Bank; tgt $55
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $40
- LiveWire Group (LVWR) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $8.70
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) initiated with a Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $60
- Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with a Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $180
- UP Fintech (TIGR) initiated with a Buy at DBS Bank; tgt $5
- WeWork (WE) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $8
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.