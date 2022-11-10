First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AeroVironment (AVAV) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $100
> Bentley Systems (BSY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $44
> Henkel AG (HENKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $200
> Porsche (POAHY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein
> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $17
> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $12
Downgrades:
> Altria (MO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $38
> Amyris (AMRS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $40
> Cano Health (CANO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Edgio (EGIO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50
> General Motors (GM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Hanesbrands (HBI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $7
> IVERIC bio (ISEE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $20
> PARTS iD (ID) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3
> Roblox (RBLX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $35
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $37
> Vacasa (VCSA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Vericel (VCEL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
Others:
> ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $6
