First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> AeroVironment (AVAV) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $100

> Bentley Systems (BSY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $44

> Henkel AG (HENKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $200

> Porsche (POAHY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $17

> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $12

Downgrades:

> Altria (MO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $38

> Amyris (AMRS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $40

> Cano Health (CANO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Edgio (EGIO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $2.50

> General Motors (GM) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Hanesbrands (HBI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $7

> IVERIC bio (ISEE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $20

> PARTS iD (ID) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3

> Roblox (RBLX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $35

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $37

> Vacasa (VCSA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Vericel (VCEL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

Others:

> ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $6