Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 4, 2022 

Upgrades:
> Altice USA (ATUS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $6
> Arista Networks (ANET) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $164
> GoodRx (GDRX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $8
> Insulet (PODD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $340
> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $60
> Lincoln National (LNC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $41
> Mercury General (MCY) upgraded to Strong Buy from Underperform at Raymond James; tgt $45
> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $64
> Skyworks (SWKS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights
Downgrades:
> Atlassian (TEAM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $148
> Frontdoor (FTDR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $13
> Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $11.50
> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $40
> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38
> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12.30
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Cannonball Research; tgt $57
> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $60
> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $65
> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $55
> Viavi (VIAV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $14.50
Others:
> AvePoint (AVPT) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $4.50
> PepsiCo (PEP) initiated with a Sell at Redburn; tgt $141
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $20
> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $60
> WeWork (WE) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $7.50
