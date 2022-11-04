Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 4, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Altice USA (ATUS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $6

> Arista Networks (ANET) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $164

> GoodRx (GDRX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $8

> Insulet (PODD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $340

> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $60

> Lincoln National (LNC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $41

> Mercury General (MCY) upgraded to Strong Buy from Underperform at Raymond James; tgt $45

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $64

> Skyworks (SWKS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

Downgrades:

> Atlassian (TEAM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $148

> Frontdoor (FTDR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $13

> Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $11.50

> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $40

> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38

> Petrobras (PBR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12.30

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Cannonball Research; tgt $57

> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $60

> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $65

> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $55

> Viavi (VIAV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $14.50

Others:

> AvePoint (AVPT) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $4.50

> PepsiCo (PEP) initiated with a Sell at Redburn; tgt $141

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $20

> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $60

> WeWork (WE) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $7.50

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.