Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 8

Upgrades:
> American Express (AXP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $186
> Enact Holdings (ACT) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $26.50
> (HUYA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at CCB Int’l; tgt $5.30
> Omnicom (OMC) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $95
Downgrades:
> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $9
> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $9
> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $67
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $96
> Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $19
> Enbridge (ENB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Hain Celestial (HAIN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $21
> HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Lumen Technologies (LUMN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $3.50
> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt $91
> Sherwin-Williams (SHW) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> UroGen Pharma (URGN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10
> Volvo (VLVLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
Others:
> Brighthouse Financial (BHF) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Chesapeake Energy (CHK) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $90
> (CSCO) added to Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $40
> Equitable Holdings (EQH) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Evolv Technologies Holdings (EVLV) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5.40
> Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $17
> United Rentals (URI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $544
> Vertex Energy (VTNR) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $15
> WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
