Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 12

Upgrades:
> Aecom Tech (ACM) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $98
> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $254
> Cinemark (CNK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $15
> Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at William Blair
> FactSet (FDS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $500
> Halliburton (HAL) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $51
> Hess (HES) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $181
> JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $23
> KE Holdings (BEKE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $21
> Oak Street Health (OSH) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $35
> Rio Tinto (RIO) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Berenberg
> TotalEnergies SE (TTE) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $72
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Wix.com (WIX) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $100
Downgrades:
> Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Bank First Corporation (BFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> CNH Industrial (CNHI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $17
> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Crown Castle (CCI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $152
> CS Disco (LAW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $8
> DuPont (DD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13
> Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $18
> Informatica (INFA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $18
> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $23
> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $60
> Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $63
> Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3
> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $105
> Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $30
> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $16
> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $16
> Shell plc (SHEL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Similarweb (SMWB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $7
> SLB (SLB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Spotify (SPOT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95
> Sprinklr (CXM) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Summit Hotel (INN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $8
> Tenable (TENB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $44
> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $19
> Virtu Financial (VIRT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $22.50
> WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $11
> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $120
Others:
> American Eagle (AEO) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12
> BeiGene (BGNE) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt $308
> Booking Holdings (BKNG) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Braze (BRZE) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $34
> Caterpillar (CAT) added to Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan
> Illinois Tool (ITW) removed from Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan
> Kyndryl (KD) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $14
> Lightspeed (LSPD) initiated with a Hold at Stifel
> Manulife Financial (MFC) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Netflix (NFLX) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Pinterest (PINS) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI
> State Street (STT) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $86
> Sun Life (SLF) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) removed from Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
