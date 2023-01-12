Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 12

Upgrades:

> Aecom Tech (ACM) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $98

> American Tower (AMT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $254

> Cinemark (CNK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $15

> Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at William Blair

> FactSet (FDS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $500

> Halliburton (HAL) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $51

> Hess (HES) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $181

> JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $23

> KE Holdings (BEKE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $21

> Oak Street Health (OSH) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $35

> Rio Tinto (RIO) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Berenberg

> TotalEnergies SE (TTE) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $72

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Wix.com (WIX) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $100

Downgrades:

> Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Bank First Corporation (BFC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $17

> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Crown Castle (CCI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $152

> CS Disco (LAW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $8

> DuPont (DD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $18

> Informatica (INFA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $18

> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $23

> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $60

> Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $63

> Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $3

> PACCAR (PCAR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $105

> Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $30

> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $16

> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $16

> Shell plc (SHEL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Similarweb (SMWB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $7

> SLB (SLB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Spotify (SPOT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95

> Sprinklr (CXM) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Summit Hotel (INN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $8

> Tenable (TENB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $44

> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $19

> Virtu Financial (VIRT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $22.50

> WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $11

> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $120

Others:

> American Eagle (AEO) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12

> BeiGene (BGNE) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt $308

> Booking Holdings (BKNG) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI

> Braze (BRZE) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $34

> Caterpillar (CAT) added to Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan

> Illinois Tool (ITW) removed from Analyst Focus List at JP Morgan

> Kyndryl (KD) initiated with a Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $14

> Lightspeed (LSPD) initiated with a Hold at Stifel

> Manulife Financial (MFC) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Netflix (NFLX) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI

> Pinterest (PINS) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI

> State Street (STT) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $86

> Sun Life (SLF) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) removed from Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI