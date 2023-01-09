Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 9

Upgrades:

> Adient (ADNT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $52

> Albireo Pharma (ALBO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $42

> Allianz SE (ALIZY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> AutoZone (AZO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $2735

> BT Group plc (BT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Core Labs (CLB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities

> CureVac (CVAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $21

> Dynex Capital (DX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $15.50

> Enterprise Products (EPD) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $27

> Extra Space Storage (EXR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $170

> Ferrari (RACE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $230.60

> First Republic Bank (FRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> GXO Logistics (GXO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $60

> Harmonic (HLIT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $19

> i3 Verticals (IIIV) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $30

> Landstar System (LSTR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $140

> Mastercard (MA) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $425

> MFA Financial (MFA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $12.50

> MPLX LP (MPLX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $36

> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $35

> O-I Glass (OI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $24

> Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Societe Generale

> Riskified (RSKD) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $5

> Saia (SAIA) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $185

> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $67

> Stryker (SYK) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $284

> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $8

> Industries (THO) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $85

> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $61

> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $43

> Visa (V) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $210

> Welltower (WELL) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $82

> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $141

Downgrades:

> Adyen (ADYYF) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> Alliant Energy (LNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $55

> Appian (APPN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $23

> Aptiv (APTV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $120

> BorgWarner (BWA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $50

> Chubb (CB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $246

> Comstock (CRK) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Con Edison (ED) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $98

> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Danone (DANOY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Societe Generale

> Douglas Emmett (DEI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $16

> Ellington Financial (EFC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $14

> Enact Holdings (ACT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $24.50

> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $58

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $75

> Fiserv (FISV) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $101

> Fresnillo (FNLPF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $55

> Golden Entertainment (GDEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $43

> Hartford Financial (HIG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $84

> Hilton (HLT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $134

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31

> J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $168

> KAR Auction Services (KAR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17

> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $22

> Knight-Swift (KNX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $60

> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $29

> loanDepot (LDI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $72

> Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4

> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $166

> Marsh McLennan (MMC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $178

> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $89

> MetLife (MET) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $78

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $160

> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> National Retail Properties (NNN) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $50

> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $21

> New Relic (NEWR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $55

> NexPoint Residential (NXRT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $47

> Paymentus (PAY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $7.50

> Paymentus (PAY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $8.50

> PayPal (PYPL) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $80

> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $34

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> PNM Resources (PNM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $50.30

> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $96

> Public Storage (PSA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Realty Income (O) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Renault (RNSDF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Schneider National (SNDR) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $27

> ServiceNow (NOW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $420

Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $9

> South Jersey Industries (SJI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney

> Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10

> Starwood Property Trust (STWD) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> TaskUs (TASK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17

> TFI International (TFII) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna

> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48

> VICI Properties (VICI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $36

> Werner Enterprises (WERN) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $45

Others:

> Alibaba (BABA) named Top Pick and Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $150

> Ceridian HCM (CDAY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $68

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> Coinbase Global (COIN) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $35

> DoorDash (DASH) initiated with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $37

> Dover (DOV) named Catalyst Call: Sell Idea at Deutsche Bank

> e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) resumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $55

> Embraer SA (ERJ) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14

> Interactive Brokers (IBKR) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Lanvin Group (LANV) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $6.50

> London Stock Exchange (LDNXF) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup

> LSI Industries (LYTS) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $18

> Lyft (LYFT) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $12

> O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) assumed with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $925893

> Paycom Software (PAYC) initiated with an Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $310

> Paycor (PYCR) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $28

> Rockwell Automation (ROK) placed on 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $19

> Trane (TT) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank

> Trustmark (TRMK) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $38

> Uber (UBER) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $38

> United Micro (UMC) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities

> Workday (WDAY) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $245