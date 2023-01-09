Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Adient (ADNT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $52
> Albireo Pharma (ALBO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $42
> Allianz SE (ALIZY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> AutoZone (AZO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $2735
> BT Group plc (BT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Core Labs (CLB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities
> CureVac (CVAC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $21
> Dynex Capital (DX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $15.50
> Enterprise Products (EPD) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $27
> Extra Space Storage (EXR) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $170
> Ferrari (RACE) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $230.60
> First Republic Bank (FRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> GXO Logistics (GXO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $60
> Harmonic (HLIT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $19
> i3 Verticals (IIIV) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $30
> Landstar System (LSTR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $140
> Mastercard (MA) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $425
> MFA Financial (MFA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $12.50
> MPLX LP (MPLX) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $36
> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $35
> O-I Glass (OI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $24
> Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Societe Generale
> Riskified (RSKD) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $5
> Saia (SAIA) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $185
> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $67
> Stryker (SYK) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $284
> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt $8
> Industries (THO) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $85
> Toll Brothers (TOL) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $61
> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $43
> Visa (V) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $210
> Welltower (WELL) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $82
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $141
Downgrades:
> Adyen (ADYYF) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> Alliant Energy (LNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $55
> Appian (APPN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $23
> Aptiv (APTV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $120
> BorgWarner (BWA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $50
> Chubb (CB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $246
> Comstock (CRK) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Con Edison (ED) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt raised to $98
> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Danone (DANOY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Societe Generale
> Douglas Emmett (DEI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $16
> Ellington Financial (EFC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $14
> Enact Holdings (ACT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $24.50
> Equity Residential (EQR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $58
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $75
> Fiserv (FISV) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $101
> Fresnillo (FNLPF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $55
> Golden Entertainment (GDEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $43
> Hartford Financial (HIG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $84
> Hilton (HLT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $134
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31
> J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $168
> KAR Auction Services (KAR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $17
> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $22
> Knight-Swift (KNX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $60
> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Lincoln National (LNC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $29
> loanDepot (LDI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $72
> Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4
> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $166
> Marsh McLennan (MMC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $178
> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $89
> MetLife (MET) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $78
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $160
> Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> National Retail Properties (NNN) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $50
> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $21
> New Relic (NEWR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $55
> NexPoint Residential (NXRT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $47
> Paymentus (PAY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $7.50
> Paymentus (PAY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $8.50
> PayPal (PYPL) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $80
> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $34
> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> PNM Resources (PNM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $50.30
> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $96
> Public Storage (PSA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Realty Income (O) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> Renault (RNSDF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Schneider National (SNDR) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $27
> ServiceNow (NOW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $420
Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $9
> South Jersey Industries (SJI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney
> Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10
> Starwood Property Trust (STWD) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> TaskUs (TASK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $17
> TFI International (TFII) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna
> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48
> VICI Properties (VICI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $36
> Werner Enterprises (WERN) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $45
Others:
> Alibaba (BABA) named Top Pick and Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $150
> Ceridian HCM (CDAY) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $68
> CNH Industrial (CNHI) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> Coinbase Global (COIN) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $35
> DoorDash (DASH) initiated with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $37
> Dover (DOV) named Catalyst Call: Sell Idea at Deutsche Bank
> e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) resumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $55
> Embraer SA (ERJ) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $14
> Interactive Brokers (IBKR) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Lanvin Group (LANV) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $6.50
> London Stock Exchange (LDNXF) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup
> LSI Industries (LYTS) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $18
> Lyft (LYFT) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $12
> O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) assumed with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $925893
> Paycom Software (PAYC) initiated with an Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $310
> Paycor (PYCR) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $28
> Rockwell Automation (ROK) placed on 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $19
> Trane (TT) named Catalyst Call: Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
> Trustmark (TRMK) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $38
> Uber (UBER) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $38
> United Micro (UMC) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities
> Workday (WDAY) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $245
