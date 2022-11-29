First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, November 29

Upgrades:

> Canadian Pacific (CP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $98

> Geo Group (GEO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $14

> NovoCure (NVCR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $89

> UPS (UPS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $220

Downgrades:

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> CinCor Pharma (CINC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $22

> CinCor Pharma (CINC) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Darden Restaurants (DRI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $150

> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $57

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $85

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $12

> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

Others:

> 23andMe (ME) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $7

> American Express (AXP) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) initiated with an Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $41

> Butterfly Network (BFLY) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $4.50

> Century Communities (CCS) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $6

> Mastercard (MA) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $6

> RCI Hospitality (RICK) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $120

> Smith Micro Software (SMSI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $5

> Toast (TOST) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> VersaBank (VBNK) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette

> Visa (V) initiated with a Sell at Redburn