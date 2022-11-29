First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, November 29

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Canadian Pacific (CP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $98
> Geo Group (GEO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $14
> NovoCure (NVCR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $89
> UPS (UPS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $220
Downgrades:
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> CinCor Pharma (CINC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $22
> CinCor Pharma (CINC) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Darden Restaurants (DRI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $150
> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $57
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $85
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $12
> Roku (ROKU) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
Others:
> 23andMe (ME) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $7
> American Express (AXP) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) initiated with an Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $41
> Butterfly Network (BFLY) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $4.50
> Century Communities (CCS) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $6
> Mastercard (MA) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $6
> RCI Hospitality (RICK) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $120
> Smith Micro Software (SMSI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $5
> Toast (TOST) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> VersaBank (VBNK) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette
> Visa (V) initiated with a Sell at Redburn
