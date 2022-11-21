Late Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> Healthpeak (PEAK) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $28

> Luther Burbank (LBC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette

> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $73

> RHEINMETALL AG (RNMBY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> SAP SE (SAP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $136

> Sculptor Capital (SCU) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $12.50

> Silvergate Capital (SI) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $30

> Squarespace (SQSP) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30

> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

Downgrades:

> Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $15

> BrightView (BV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $8

> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $5

> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus

> Dassault Systemes (DASTY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Duke Energy (DUK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $91

> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research Partners

> Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Oak Street Health (OSH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Olin (OLN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Paramount Group (PGRE) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Plains All American (PAA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14

> Plains GP (PAGP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14

> Power Integrations (POWI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $66

> Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6

> Regency Centers (REG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $68

> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> RH (RH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $243

> SGS SA (SGSOY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> UnitedHealth (UNH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $615

> Welltower (WELL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $72

> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $114

> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $150

> Xcel Energy (XEL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $68

Others:

> American Express (AXP) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $168

> Caesars Entertainment (CZR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $51

> Capital One (COF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $120

> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) resumed with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $33

> Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $54

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $120

> HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

> Intel (INTC) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $31

> inTEST Corp (INTT) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $20

> Iteris Holdings (ITI) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $5.50

> KLX Energy Services (KLXE) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $35

> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $49

> MGM Resorts (MGM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $39

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $32

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $36

> PENN Entertainment (PENN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $36

> Perfect Corp. (PERF) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $7.80

> Red Rock Resorts (RRR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $52

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $27

> Seagen (SGEN) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $135

> Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12

> Streamline Health (STRM) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $3

> Synchrony Financial (SYF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $42

> TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8

> Wynn Resorts (WYNN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $77

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.