Late Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> Healthpeak (PEAK) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $28
> Luther Burbank (LBC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette
> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $73
> RHEINMETALL AG (RNMBY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> SAP SE (SAP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $136
> Sculptor Capital (SCU) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $12.50
> Silvergate Capital (SI) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $30
> Squarespace (SQSP) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $30
> Tencent Music (TME) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
Downgrades:
> Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt raised to $15
> BrightView (BV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $8
> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $5
> Carvana (CVNA) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus
> Dassault Systemes (DASTY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Duke Energy (DUK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $91
> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research Partners
> Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Oak Street Health (OSH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Olin (OLN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Paramount Group (PGRE) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Plains All American (PAA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14
> Plains GP (PAGP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14
> Power Integrations (POWI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $66
> Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6
> Regency Centers (REG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $68
> Regions Fincl (RF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> RH (RH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $243
> SGS SA (SGSOY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> UnitedHealth (UNH) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $615
> Welltower (WELL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $72
> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $114
> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $150
> Xcel Energy (XEL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $68
Others:
> American Express (AXP) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $168
> Caesars Entertainment (CZR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $51
> Capital One (COF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $120
> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) resumed with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $33
> Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $54
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $120
> HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) initiated with a Buy at Goldman
> Intel (INTC) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $31
> inTEST Corp (INTT) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $20
> Iteris Holdings (ITI) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $5.50
> KLX Energy Services (KLXE) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $35
> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $49
> MGM Resorts (MGM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $39
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $32
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $36
> PENN Entertainment (PENN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $36
> Perfect Corp. (PERF) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $7.80
> Red Rock Resorts (RRR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $52
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $27
> Seagen (SGEN) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $135
> Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $12
> Streamline Health (STRM) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $3
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $42
> TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8
> Wynn Resorts (WYNN) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $77
