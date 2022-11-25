CEO Tony Aquila Increases Position in Canoo (GOEV)

Fintel reports that Aquila Tony has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62,479,217 shares of Canoo Inc. Class A (GOEV). This represents 19.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 22, 2021 they reported 51,602,265 shares and 21.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 7,071,560 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,962,956 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 89.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,733,335 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374,611 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,261,262 shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087,157 shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 58.40% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1,073,043 shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 962,456 shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 944,228 shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,821 shares, representing an increase of 41.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 82.38% over the last quarter.

This article originally appeared on Fintel.