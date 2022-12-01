10 Stocks That Could Benefit From the FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is currently underway and is scheduled to run till December 18. It is the biggest sporting event and has an impact on the financial world as well. Many companies stand to gain from this FIFA event.

Most of these companies are usually directly or indirectly associated with this sporting event, such as sponsors, sports equipment companies, TV and streaming companies, bookmakers, food and drinks companies, and more. Let’s take a look at 10 stocks that could benefit from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Several types of companies are associated with the FIFA World Cup 2022, but for our list of 10 stocks that could benefit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, we have only considered public companies headquartered in the U.S. Here are 10 stocks that could benefit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 (the list is in no particular order):

10. eBay

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., it is an e-commerce company. eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares are down by over 34% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, eBay shares are trading above $43 with a 52-week range of $35.92 to $68.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $24 billion. Analysts expect companies in the digital advertising and commerce sectors to gain from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

9. Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and AI (artificial intelligence). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 44% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading above $92 with a 52-week range of $85.87 to $177.99, giving the company a market cap of more than $958 billion. Analysts expect companies operating in the digital advertising and commerce sectors to benefit from the ongoing world cup.

8. Marriott

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Bethesda, Md., this company operates and franchises hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) shares are down by over 2% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Marriot shares are trading above $161 with a 52-week range of $131.01 to $195.90, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. Marriot could benefit from its properties in Qatar, including the five-star Ritz-Carlton.

7. Electronic Arts

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., this company develops and sells games, content, and services for all platforms. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Electronic Arts shares are trading above $126 with a 52-week range of $109.24 to $142.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $35 billion. Electronic Arts could benefit through its FIFA 2022 video game.

6. Caesars Entertainment

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Reno, Nev., this company manages casinos and resorts. Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are down by almost 48% year to date but are up by almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Caesars Entertainment shares are trading above $49 with a 52-week range of $31.31 to $97.39, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. Caesars Entertainment could benefit from increased betting during the World Cup.

5. Nike

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company deals in athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment and services. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are down by over 36% year to date but are up by almost 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, Nike shares are trading above $106 with a 52-week range of $82.22 to $173.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $164 billion. Nike manufactures team kits for the 2022 World Cup.

4. McDonald’s

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., this company operates and franchises fast food restaurants. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) shares are up by almost 1% year to date but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, McDonald’s shares are trading above $270 with a 52-week range of $217.68 to $281.67, giving the company a market cap of more than $199 billion. McDonald’s is an official FIFA World Cup sponsor.

3. Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a digital payment services company. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are down by almost 4% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Visa shares are trading above $209 with a 52-week range of $174.60 to $235.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $435 billion. Visa is an official FIFA partner.

2. Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., it is a nonalcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up by almost 5% year to date and up over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Coca-Cola shares are trading above $62 with a 52-week range of $52.28 to $67.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $271 billion. Coca-Cola is an official FIFA partner.

1. Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company of Google and many other tech companies. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down by over 34% year to date but are up by over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading above $95 with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $151.55, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.20 trillion. Alphabet could benefit from increased web traffic during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk