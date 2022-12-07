First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 7

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> MongoDB (MDB) upgraded to Mkt Outperform from Mkt Perform at JMP Securities; tgt $215
> Haleon plc (HLN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> R1 RCM (RCM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $15
Downgrades:
> Airbnb (ABNB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $80
> Alliant Energy (LNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $56
> Autoliv (ALV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $86
> Booking Holdings (BKNG) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Chewy (CHWY) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Comstock (CRK) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $14
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $23
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $64
> EQT Corp. (EQT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $40
> Expedia Group (EXPE) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $85
> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $2
> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt $3
> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Lilium GmbH (LILM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $1
> Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $7
> M&T Bank (MTB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $180
> NRG Energy (NRG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $30
> Ouster (OUST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $1.70
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15
> Sprinklr (CXM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $8
> StoneCo (STNE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15
Others:
> Applied Materials (AMAT) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $125
> Bio-Rad Labs (BIO) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $565
> CinCor Pharma (CINC) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $22
> Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $6.50
> Illumina (ILMN) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $282
> Insmed (INSM) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $37
> Maravai Life Sciences (MRVI) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $22
> Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $42
> QuidelOrtho (QDEL) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $125
> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $190
> Sachem Capital (SACH) initiated with a Hold at JonesTrading
